Philippine bishops ask government to help private schools

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The closing of Catholic and other private schools will lead to “people losing jobs, pupils and students interrupting their studies, difficulties of transfer and adjustment,” said Bishop Rex Andrew Alarcon, head of the Episcopal Commission on Youth. “And the closure of private schools may result to further congestion of public schools.”

