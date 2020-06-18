Catholic World News

College chaplain ousted for questioning ‘racist’ claims

June 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Boston Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic chaplain at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology (MIT) has resigned after coming under fire for questioning whether the death of George Floyd was due to systemic racism. Father Dan Moloney was condemned by the MIT administration, with a spokesman charging that the chaplain had “failed to acknowledge the dignity of each human being and the devastating impact of systemic racism.” The Boston archdiocese quickly asked for his resignation, saying that Father Moloney’s statements “were wrong and by his resignation he accepts the hurt they have caused.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!