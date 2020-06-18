Catholic World News

USCCB invites faithful to take practical steps to eradicate racism

June 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This Guide was prepared to assist Catholics and people of good will in reflecting on the evil and harm of racism,” the new resource states. “With the aid of Holy Scripture, Catholic social teaching, and sacred tradition, this is an open invitation to journey toward reconciliation.”

