CO19 is killing Catholic schools and hurting the minorities who attend them, columnist writes

June 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As celebrities busy themselves with virtue signaling, making videos of themselves professing to fight racism, now seems an opportune time to consider donating to some of these schools so minority children can receive a quality education while absorbing values that will contribute more to racial equality and harmony than all the selfies and proclamations social media can record,” writes Kathleen Parker, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2010.

