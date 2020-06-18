Catholic World News

Islamic extremists attack 3 towns in Nigeria

June 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The attacks took place in Borno State (map), a largely Muslim region where sharia is the basis of civil law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!