Study lists highest, lowest CO19 rates by diocese

June 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The dioceses with the highest CO19 infection rates are Houma-Thibodaux (Louisiana), Rockville Centre (New York), and Gallup (New Mexico). Those with the lowest rates are Fairbanks (Alaska), Marquette (Michigan), and Honolulu.

