Catholic World News

New US sanctions against Syria are a ‘diabolical act,’ archbishop says

June 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing comments made by Trappist nuns, Archbishop Joseph Tobji of Aleppo said of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, “Everyone sees very well what the goal is: to increase suffering in the population to fuel popular discontent and thus produce regime change. But this way of acting is criminal. Putting an entire people in distress at a time like this, where there is also the specter of the pandemic around the world, is inhuman.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!