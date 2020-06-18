Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Illinois CO19 restrictions on worship services

June 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church has faced fines and threats of closure for continuing to hold services during the pandemic.

