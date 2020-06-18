Catholic World News

Pakistan: in prison on blasphemy charges, Christian man sees appeal hearing postponed nearly 70 times

June 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Imran Masih is accused of setting fire in 2009 to books containing verses of the Quran.

