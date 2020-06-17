Catholic World News

Supreme Court stays Texas execution, denial of chaplain at issue

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court on June 16 stayed the execution of Ruben Gutierrez, just an hour before it was scheduled. Gutierrez, who was convicted of murder in 1998, had argued that the state of Texas wrongly denied him access to a Catholic chaplain before his execution. Texas has barred all chaplains from executions, after a court ruling that all religious ministers must have equal access.

