Pope honors WWII diplomat who saved Jewish lives

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his public audience on June 17, Pope Francis called attention to the observance of a “Day of Conscience,” noting that it was inspired by Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese diplomat who in 1940 issued 30,000 travel documents to allow Jews, refugees, and political dissidents to leave Nazi-occupied France.

