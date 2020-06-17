Catholic World News

Catholics fearful about looming Chinese restrictions on Hong Kong

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “People are afraid Beijing wants to control the city and make Hong Kong like the cities of mainland China,” said Father Sergio Ticozzi, an Italian missionary priest. “The young generation especially don’t feel they have any future, will have no freedom, and so are very worried about the situation.”

