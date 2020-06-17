Catholic World News

‘Huge disappointment’ as UK House of Lords backs Northern Ireland abortion regulations

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Tonight’s vote in the House of Lords is not just a blow to the people of Northern Ireland and to the majority of MLAs, who voted against the extreme abortion regime at the Northern Ireland Assembly, but is also a huge disappointment for both pro-life campaigners and people with disabilities across the UK,” said a spokesperson for Right To Life UK. (In a recent symbolic vote, the Northern Ireland Assembly rejected Parliament’s decision to impose legalized abortion in Northern Ireland.)

