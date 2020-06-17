Catholic World News

After 22 years, Cardinal Schönborn steps down as Austrian bishops’ conference president

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The 75-year-old prelate remains Archbishop of Vienna, the position to which he was appointed in 1995.

