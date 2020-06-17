Catholic World News

Vatican frees broker as details emerge of costly London deal

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The provisional release of Gianluigi Torzi comes a week after Cardinal Angelo Becciu said that Torzi “will have to answer for a specific crime for which he alone is responsible.” [Cardinal Becciu oversaw the internal affairs of the Roman Curia as Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State from 2011 to 2018.]

