1st church built on state-owned land in Havana is almost a reality

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For more than a quarter of a century we could scarcely speak openly about the Catholic life, but we were coming together and growing,” said Ricardo Mínguez, an elderly Cuban layman. “And we were constantly praying for the possibility of having a piece of land on which to build a church.”

