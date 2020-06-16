Catholic World News

Members appointed to new pontifical commission on health care

June 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has appointed the members of a new “Pontifical Commission for activities of the health sector of the public legal persons of the Church.” The commission, established by Pope Francis in 2015, is responsible for supervising health-care institutions that operate under the control of the Catholic Church. Msgr. Luigi Misto, the president of the Vatican’s Health Care Fund, chairs the new group.

