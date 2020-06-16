Catholic World News
Attempted arson against Rennes Cathedral
June 16, 2020
» Continue to this story on Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination
CWN Editor's Note: Located in northwestern France, the current Rennes Cathedral was completed in 1844.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!