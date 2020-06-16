Catholic World News

‘A Church without martyrs would be like a tree without fruit,’ Chaldean archbishop says

June 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ramzi Gamrou discusses the situation of the Church in Iran. The Western Asian nation of 84 million (map) is 99% Muslim.

