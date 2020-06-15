Catholic World News

Priests join suit against New York officials for selective enforcement of lockdown

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic priests and two Jewish rabbis have filed a federal lawsuit against New York civil authorities—including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio—charging discrimination in the enforcement of emergency restrictions during the CO19 lockdown. The plaintiffs say that officials’ orders violated their religious freedom, freedom of speech, and freedom to assemble.

