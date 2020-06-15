Catholic World News

New official appointed to APSA, Vatican financial office

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Fabio Gasperini, an Italian layman with a background as an auditor and accountant, as Secretary of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA). He replaces Msgr. Mauro Rivella, whose 5-year term in office has expired. APSA is responsible for the Vatican’s financial affairs, and—under the terms of a recent papal directive—the central office for Vatican purchasing and contracting.

