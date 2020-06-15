Catholic World News

National Shrine rector cleared of abuse charges

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Walter Rossi, the rector of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, has been cleared of abuse charges by an investigating committee in the Scranton diocese. The committee reported that it was unable to make contact with unnamed individuals who had made charges against Msgr. Rossi. Last year Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the former apostolic nuncio in Washington, said that the nuncio’s office had received documentation of Msgr. Rossi’s abuse.

