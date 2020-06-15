Catholic World News

Women appointed to leadership positions at Vatican library, financial authority

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed Dr. Raffaella Vincenti as office head of the Vatican Apostolic Library, and Professor Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi to the managing board of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority.

