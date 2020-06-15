Catholic World News

Argentine bishops strongly condemn illegal espionage against clerics, others

June 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace issued a statement (Spanish) following accusations that the administration of former President Mauricio Macri (2015-19) spied on wide sectors of Argentine society.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!