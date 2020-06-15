Catholic World News

Colombian bishops concerned about threats against social leaders

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ conference has published a Spanish-language report devoted to violence against social leaders and ex-combatants in southeastern Colombia. Over 175,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Colombian conflict, which began in 1964.

