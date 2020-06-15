Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop denounces ‘racist and derogatory speech’ about Archbishop Gregory

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Holly Fournier, media and public relations manager of the Archdiocese of Detroit, said that the archdiocese “unequivocally condemns the offensive language used in reference to Archbishop Gregory and advises the faithful that Church Militant is not affiliated with, endorsed, or recommended by the Archdiocese of Detroit.”

