St. Paul highlights the Eucharist’s mystical and communal effects, Pope tells pilgrims

June 15, 2020

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On June 14, Pope Francis delivered his Sunday Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square (video).

