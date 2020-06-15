Catholic World News

US bishops applaud HHS rule on ‘gender identity,’ ‘termination of pregnancy,’ and sex discrimination

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We thank the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for promulgating regulations restoring the long-standing position of the federal government that discrimination on the basis of ‘sex’ means just that and does not refer to ‘termination of pregnancy’ nor ‘gender identity,’” three bishops who chair USCCB committees said in a joint statement. Typical of media coverage was the AP wire story: “Trump administration revokes transgender health protection.”

