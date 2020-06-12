Catholic World News

Most Turks favor making Hagia Sophia a mosque again

June 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent poll, 73% of Turkish citizens surveyed said that the Hagia Sophia should become a mosque once more. Originally built as the Christian cathedral of Constantinople, the building is now used a museum, as directed by Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern secular Turkey. But Islamic sentiment has been growing.

