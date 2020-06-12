Catholic World News

Alleged McCarrick victim says he is helping fact-check Vatican abuse dossier

June 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Time will tell, but nothing in my experience thus far indicates any type of cover-up or attempt to minimize anything by anyone involved in the Holy See’s investigation,” he wrote on June 5. “n my opinion, if the purpose of the investigation was to whitewash or cover up any facts, they would not be asking the questions that they have been asking.”

