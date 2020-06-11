Catholic World News

Suspect in Vatican scandal was subject of prior criminal probes

June 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian businessman arrested by the Vatican in connection with a London real-estate transfer had a prior history of questionable financial practices, the Financial Times reports. Gianluigi Torzi was given control of millions of dollars in Vatican funds despite multiple criminal investigations. The Financial Times notes that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State; and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the sostituto, authorized Torzi’s involvement.

