US spokesman fears post-epidemic restrictions on religious minorities

June 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sam Brownback, the US ambassador-at-large for religious freedom, has warned that some countries will use the restrictions imposed during the CO19 epidemic as an excuse for further restrictions on religious minorities. He said that the possibility is “a deep concern” for US policy-makers.

