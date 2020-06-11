Catholic World News

President Trump says he’s ‘honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me’

June 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship,” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the retired apostolic nuncio to the US, said in a letter to the president. “And I dare to believe that both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons.”

