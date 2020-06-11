Catholic World News

Christians in Laos shunned for believing in ‘America’s God’

June 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 7.3 million (map), a Marxist-Leninist state, is 53% Buddhist and 3% Christian, with 42% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!