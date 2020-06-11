Catholic World News

Pennsylvania Catholic Conference appeals diversion of CO19 relief from private schools

June 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Sean McAleer, education director for the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, said that the state allotted $19 million of federal relief funds to private schools, instead of the $66 million that private schools ought to have received.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!