Black Catholics call for listening, reflection following George Floyd killing

June 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Racism is not a thing of the past,” said Bishop Shelton Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux (Louisiana), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. “It is still very, very present. It is still an evil and a sin that we deal with — and that particularly black lives are being lost to racism.”

