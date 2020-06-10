Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Lazare Association

June 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lazare Association was begun in 2011 by two Parisians, Étienne Villemain and Martin Choutet, who decided to live with people on the street,” according to the report. “Since then, members of Lazare have been sharing their homes with the homeless.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!