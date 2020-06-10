Catholic World News

‘We cannot pretend to be healthy in a world that is sick,’ Pope writes on World Environment Day

June 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his letter to the president of Colombia, which hosted the UN’s 2020 World Environment Day commemoration.

