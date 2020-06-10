Catholic World News

Churches reopen in Africa’s most populous nation

June 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Reason has prevailed,” said Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. “To starve people of communal worship wasn’t very helpful.” He added, “God will intervene, through our individual prayers and through our liturgical assembly.”

