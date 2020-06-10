Catholic World News

In Florida, former diocesan official indicted on kickback scheme charges

June 10, 2020

Continue to this story on Department of Justice

CWN Editor's Note: Charles David was the Director of Construction and Business Operations for the Diocese of St. Augustine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

