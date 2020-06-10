Catholic World News

In Finland, lawmaker faces new criminal investigation for booklet on homosexuality

June 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Päivi Räsänen was the Minister of the Interior of Finland from 2011 to 2015 and chairperson of the Finnish Christian Democrats from 2004 to 2015. She has been a member of the Finnish Parliament since 1995. In 2004, she wrote a booklet, “Male and Female He Created Them: Homosexual relations challenge the Christian concept of humanity.”

