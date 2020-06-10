Catholic World News

Pope establishes fund to help Romans who have lost their livelihoods because of pandemic

June 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope has donated 1M Euro ($1.14M) to Jesus the Divine Worker Fund to assist “the great number of daily and occasional workers, to those with fixed-term contracts that have not been renewed, to those who are paid by the hour, to interns, domestic workers, small entrepreneurs, self-employed workers, especially those in sectors most affected [by the pandemic] and their related industries. Many are fathers and mothers who struggle to set the table for their children.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!