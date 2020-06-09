Catholic World News

Vatican prelate involved in London deal pins scandal on Italian layman

June 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian layman who was arrested for his involvement in a Vatican real-estate deal “will have to answer for a specific crime for which he aline is responsible,” according to a high-ranking official who was also involved in the deal. Cardinal Angelo Becciu said that he was not acquainted with Gianluigi Torzi, who was brought into the deal after the cardinal left his key post at the Secretariat of State to become the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. The cardinal still defends the London real-estate purchase, saying that “if sold now it would make double what it cost.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!