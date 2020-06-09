Catholic World News

Public Mass resumes in Washington, tightly restricted

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC, announced on June 9 that the public celebration of Mass could resume in the nation’s capital, under strict conditions. These conditions include a stipulation that no more than 10 people may be present, including the priest-celebrant.



The archdiocesan announcement came on the same day that priests were encouraged to join in a public demonstration against racism.

