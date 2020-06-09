Catholic World News

Archbishop Gregory invited to JPII Shrine Trump event days before public statement

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, on May 29, Archbishop Wilton Gregory declined a White House invitation to the event—four days before he issued a statement denouncing President Trump’s appearance as “baffling.”

