Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez asks parishes to toll bells for 8 minutes in memory of George Floyd

June 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on City News Service

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez also called on parish priests to offer Mass for the repose of Floyd’s soul.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!