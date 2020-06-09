Catholic World News

Zambia’s bishops lament chemical gas attacks

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Can anyone who until now hailed Zambians as ‘peace loving people’ explain why suddenly we became a mob of killers of innocent souls including old people?” the president of the bishops’ conference asked. The southern African nation of 16.9 million (map) is 51% Protestant and 34% Catholic, with 11% adhering to ethnic religions.

