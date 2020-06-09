Catholic World News

Irish prime minister confirms public Mass can begin from June 29

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Watching televised Masses from other European countries in these days, I realise that Mass with social distancing is not the joyful celebration that we might desire – but it is an important first stage,” said Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin.

