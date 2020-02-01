Catholic World News

80% of Lebanon’s Catholic schools to close in 2020-21

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The nation is experiencing a severe economic crisis, and for the past five years, the government has not subsidized Catholic schools.

