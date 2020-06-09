Catholic World News

Suspects in 1989 assassination of Jesuits in El Salvador go on trial in Spain

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The trial is taking place in Spain under the principle of ‘universal jurisdiction,’ which allows human rights crimes committed in one country to be tried in another,” according to the report.

